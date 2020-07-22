Erie man faces federal charges for sexual exploitation of a minor

A Millcreek resident has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

Gregory Mancini is now facing charges that include both receiving and possession of child pornography as well as interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

The 31-year-old Mancini allegedly traveled from Erie to Atlanta to meet up with a 13-year-old boy back in November of 2018.

Mancini worked as a teacher for the Barber National Institute and as a junior varsity basketball coach for Cathedral Preparatory School.

Mancini will be back in federal court on August 18th.