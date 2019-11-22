Erie man faces felony charges for drowning his cat in a bathtub

An Erie man is now facing felony cruelty charges after allegedly drowning his cat.

Erie Humane Society investigators are determining the facts in the case. Allegedly, it all started after a one-year-old cat named Mischief chewed on some toys.

“I’ve been doing this job for 16 years now, since 2003, and this is my first drowning case that I’ve had,” said Lisa Stiles, Humane Officer, Erie Humane Society.

43-year old Richard Thomas Kesselring has been charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

This comes after Kesselring filled his bathtub with water and drowned his cat Mischief after the cat chewed on his son’s toys.

It’s believed that the cat belonged to his ex-girlfriend who moved out, leaving the cat until she could find a place of her own.

In two texts messages, it’s believed that Kesselring told her “Mischief is dead” and later another text detailed how the cat died.

Nicole Bawol of the Humane Society believes mental health plays a role in acts of violence like this.

“I think there are people that have existing issues and they need to maybe seek that out and not have pets,” Bawol said. “We can’t determine that and sometimes it’s too late.”

Kesselring told investigators he did not know what he did was illegal. He told them he planned on taking the cat to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, but thought they would charge him a fee, which they do not.

Executive Director of Orphan Angels, Alyssa Zimmer, says its frustrating that Kesselring did not reach out to any of the shelters.

“We’ll always place the cat right away,” Zimmer said. “We do have to place them in foster care initially because we are a free roaming shelter, but it’s always no problem. We can normally place them within 24 hours.”

On social media, there was some concern over the well-being of a second cat inside the apartment.

Humane officers were unable to take that cat because it did not appear to be in danger. However, when this case goes to court, officers say they will be asking to remove the cat.