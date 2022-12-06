The Erie County District Attorney’s office is seeking a first-degree murder conviction against an Erie man accused of attacking an 80-year-old man who later died.

According to Erie Times News, Luis Salome-Gonzalez, 30, is charged in the death of Timothy Smith after the suspect allegedly attacked the victim at a downtown intersection back in August of this year.

Smith later died of his injuries. Salome-Gonzalez faces several charges including first-degree murder, which carries a penalty of life in prison if he is convicted.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender tentatively set a trial date of April 10.