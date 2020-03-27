Erie man faces preliminary hearing for fatal pedestrian accident

An Erie man accused of having drugs in his system when he hit a bicyclist with his car is in police custody.

According to Erie Police, 46-year-old Raymond Breter faces two misdemeanor counts, including careless driving-unintentional death.

This, after 45-year-old Demond Beason of Erie died from injuries suffered during a June 28 crash on the 1400 block of Sassafras Street.

Police say Breter tested positive for cocaine in his blood at the time of the crash.

Breter’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21.