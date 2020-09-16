Erie man facing charges for allegedly firing gunshots at neighbors

An Erie man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired gunshots at his neighbors.

According to police, 26-year-old Shidee Beason is facing multiple charges including attempted homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying without a license.

Police say that around 11:15 a.m. Monday morning Beason allegedly fired shots towards two people and the bullets hit the front porch of a home in the 400 block of East 24th Street. A car parked in the driveway was also reportedly damaged.

Beason was arraigned and is currently in the Erie County Prison.