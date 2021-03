An Erie man is in jail facing felony cruelty charges after being accused of stabbing a woman’s dog.

48-year-old Jeremy Pursell is in jail on charges presented by the Animal Cruelty Officer of the Erie Humane Society.

That investigator came to believe that Pursell stabbed the dog in October, telling the woman the dog was “too old to live.”

The dog, a black Labrador mix, recovered after being treated by a vet.

Pursell is in the Erie County Jail on a $100,000 bond.