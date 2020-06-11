1  of  3
Erie man facing multiple charges in early morning domestic incident

An Erie man is facing multiple charges after police respond to a domestic incident.

43-year old Melvin McGee was arrested after he reportedly broke into a home in the 1600 block of Plum Street and fired a gun.

Police say the call came in around 1:20 a.m. and McGee allegedly assaulted a woman whose was inside and fired a gun. According to the report, the gun was then found outside of the home and no injuries due to the gunshot were reported.

There were reportedly four children under the age of 16 at the home during the incident.

McGee faces a number of charges including: felony counts of possession of a weapon prohibited and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

