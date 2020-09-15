Erie man facing rape and kidnap charges faces trial

A man who is facing rape charges now stands before a magistrate judge.

Rashad Hunt of Erie faced a judge today following his alleged rape and kidnapping of his ex girlfriend back on August 15th.

According to court documents, the 28-year-old went over to his former girlfriend’s apartment where he raped her and then later attempted to kidnap her.

Hunt also faces multiple counts of assault, strangulation, terrorist threats and other related charges.

All charges have been bound over. Hunt remains in the Erie County Prison.