(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been convicted of attempted homicide after he shot a woman in the head and left her for dead on Reed Street.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Larry Sledge, 41, kidnapped a 29-year-old North East woman at gunpoint. He then twice shot her in the face and left her for dead on the sidewalk in front of a house at the 300 block of Reed Street in Erie.

The victim was found unresponsive on the sidewalk and survived the shooting. She identified Sledge to authorities.

That led to charges for attempted homicide and numerous firearms offenses.

Later, Sledge sent an intimidating letter to the victim telling her to not cooperate with law enforcement. That led to an additional charge of felony victim intimidation. Though the charges were filed separately, they were prosecuted together. The jury returned a guilty verdict on that charge as well.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction on Monday, Aug. 15. The trial lasted one week, and the jury deliberated for hours.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31.