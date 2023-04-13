The man facing more than 100 charges in an animal cruelty case wins a round in court.

Gregory Havican, 49, has been allowed to leave the Erie County Prison.

Judge Daniel Brabender agreed to an unsecured bond of $150,000. The question is whether or not Havican’s family property is considered a working farm.

The way the law is written, the cruelty charges would stand unless it would be determined that Havican was living on a working farm. Then, animal cruelty charges would not apply.

Havican also faces civil charges from animal rights groups and additional theft charges from four years ago.