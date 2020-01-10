Erie man heading to trial on first-degree murder charges

1  of  2
An Erie man is heading to trial on first-degree murder charges.

Derrick Feidler appeared before District Judge Tim Beverage asking that his crime be reduced to third-degree murder.

Feidler claims he acted in self-defense to protect his daughter when he shot and killed 38-year-old Jose Arenas Jr.

The shooting happened November 8, 2019 after an argument broke out between the two men and Arenas allegedly drew a knife. That is when Feidler says he fatally shot Arenas.

District Judge Timothy Beverage held all charges against Feidler for court.

