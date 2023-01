An Erie man is dead after being struck by a train in the afternoon of Sat. Jan., 7.

According to authorities, this happened just before 3 pm in the area of Greengarden and W. 16th St.

Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook tells us the 38-year-old man was sitting on the tracks but was not able to get out of the way of the oncoming train in time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

City of Erie Police continue to investigate.