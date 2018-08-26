Erie Man Indicted For Child Pornography

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An Erie man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing child pornography.

50 year old Terry Chase White was indicted for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children. According to the two count indictment, White possessed computer images and movies depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhood. The law provides for a maximum total sentences of 40 years in prison, a 500 thousand fine or both.

