Erie man indicted on charges of allegedly taking sexually explicit photos of a minor under the age of six

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today that an Erie man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

38-year-old Jeffrey Adam Jepson is accused of taking sexually explicit photos of a victim who was under the age of six. He is also accused of distributing those computer images, depicting the minor victim, to an undercover officer.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 140 years in prison, a fine of $1,250,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.