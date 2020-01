Erie police are looking for two suspects after a reported home invasion Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 900 block of East 22nd Street at 7:44 PM.

The homeowner was sleeping in the basement when two men entered the house, woke him up and demanded money.

That’s according to police who also say the suspects pistol whipped the victim and stole a cell phone.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment of a laceration.