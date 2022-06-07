An Erie man is dead and a Corry man is facing numerous charges after a weekend motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County, New York.

That crash happened Saturday, June 4 in the town of French Creek.

Investigators said a pickup driven by 32-year-old Slater Lindstrom of Corry was driving south on Marvin Road and missed the turn for Belknap Road.

That’s when Troopers said Lindstrom stopped in the road and started backing up.

At the same time, 63-year-old Andrew Honard of Erie was riding his motorcycle south on Marvin Road and hit the back of the truck. Honard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Lindstrom took off after the crash. He has since been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, unlicensed operator and reckless driving.