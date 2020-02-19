Erie man leading community college opposition requesting formal inquiry be conducted by County Controller

Erie businessman Brent Davis is leading the opposition to Empower Erie’s community college plan.

He is now requesting an investigation be done by County Controller Kyle Foust. Davis made an appearance at last night’s Erie County Council meeting.

He is calling for transparency and believes taxpayers deserve to know who is making money from a taxpayer funded initiative.

In an email sent to Foust, Davis requests an inquiry, saying “I hereby formally request a formal inquiry be conducted by the office of the Erie County Controller to examine any relationship which may exist between members of Erie County Council or other elected officials of Erie County and the Pennsylvania Policy Forum and/or Empower Erie, LLC.”

Foust responded saying, “I will look over and determine what, if anything, the controller’s office can/should do.”

Foust told JET 24/FOX 66 he should have a response within a week.