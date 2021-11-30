Erie man lost during the 1966 sinking of a great lakes freighter

On this date in 1966, a desperate search was underway for the Great Lakes Freighter Daniel J. Morell.

55 years later, it’s a tragedy forgotten by many, but not by the families of the Morrell’s 29 crewmen.

This also includes one family in Erie.

In the stillness 200 feet down, is the evidence of a violent end.

The Daniel J. Morrell was torn in two by 25 foot waves on Lake Huron. 21-year-old Michael Groh from Erie was one of the 28 men lost.

“My brother was a really nice guy and he just wanted to get money so he could support my mother. That’s basically why he was on the Morrell,” said Joan Ferguson who Lost a Brother on the Daniel J. Morrell.

Joan Ferguson remembers her brother “Mike” as he was known, missing the ship when it left Buffalo.

He and his buddy Dennis Hale stood to lose pay and end of the season bonus money if they couldn’t catch up to the Morrell as it sailed across Lake Erie stopping in Windsor, Ontario.

“They were running back and forth with the car and anyways he made it to Detroit and had to pay three bucks to get shipped out, mailed out on the mail boat. That’s what it cost him to die,” said Ferguson.

“In the words of Joan, his sister, she commented to me ‘you wouldn’t think of all the things they had gone through. If you had any belief in the Lord, that maybe he’s telling you: you shouldn’t get on the ship,” said John Debeck, Author of Daniel J. Morrell- Lost But No Longer Forgotten.

Debeck has spent decades preserving the memory of Daniel J. Morrell, John Groh, and the other 28 crew members.

It’s a tragedy overshadowed, why?

“It’s pretty simple from a standpoint that when you look at the Edmund Fitzgerald that the ship and it’s story is very well known thanks to the Gordon Lightfoot song,” said Debeck.

But before the witch, or gales, of November sank the Morrell, the 60-year-old freighter was showing it’s age.

Harvey Hayes of Wesleyville crewed on the ship in 1965. He knew it was leaking then.

“They gave me a paintbrush and a can of paint to paint lines around the bad rivets and I tried, but the water was running in so fast that it would just wash the paint away,” said Harvey Hayes, Morrell Crew Member in 1965.

Despite that, 1966 had been a routine season and the ship had been inspected three times.

The Morrell was making one last run in place of another freighter with engine trouble. Neither the ship nor the 28 men including Mike Groh would make it back.

It was a tragic mistake that would rob Mike Groh of any chance of surviving the sinking.

