Erie man pleads guilty, but mentally ill, to slashing woman across face and neck with box cutter

An Erie man pleads guilty to slashing a young woman’s face and neck with a box-cutter outside of the Peach Street Walgreens last year.

According to Erie Police, 31-year-old Steveland Robinson used a box cutter to slash 22-year-old Whitnie Sullivan across the face and neck.

Police say Robinson cut Sullivan because she refused to give him money he asked for.

Sullivan survived the box cutter attack and Robinson was charged with attempted murder.

After numerous mental health evaluations, Robinson entered a guilty, but mentally ill plea today.

Robinson faces up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 15th in front of Erie County Judge John Mead.