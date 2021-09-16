Erie man pleads guilty in BGSU hazing case

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The prosecutor in the Bowling Green University hazing case confirmed that Niall Sweeney of Erie, Pa., entered a guilty plea in Wood County, Ohio court on Thursday.

Sweeney was one of the men charged with the hazing death of Stone Foltz.

He was initially charged with four counts, including third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.

The plea agreement allows Sweeney to be found guilty of felony tampering with evidence rather than the manslaughter charge. He will also be found guilty of misdemeanor hazing.

That plea could keep Sweeney out of jail when he is sentenced in February. All other counts have been dropped.

