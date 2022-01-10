Erie man pleads guilty in international cocaine and heroin trafficking scheme

An Erie man has pleaded guilty in a cocaine and heroin trafficking scheme.

According to the Department of Justice, Orlando Arroyo-Figueroa, 49, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to a charge of violating federal drug laws.

According to the court, Arroyo-Figueroa is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine and heroin in Erie from November 2017 through February 2020. On February 10, 2020, investigators seized $250,000 in cocaine destined for Erie from Puerto Rico.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Arroyo-Figueroa.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 28, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. He faces a total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both.

Pending sentencing, the court continued Arroyo-Figueroa on bond.