Erie man pleads guilty to 1994 murder

An Erie family now has closure for a murder that took place 26 years ago.

51-year old Vance Haskell pleading guilty to third degree murder and aggravated assault in front of Judge John Mead.

Haskell was originally convicted in 1998 in the shooting death of Darrel Cooley. Cooley’s brother speaking at the sentencing today, saying that he forgives Haskell.

“To hear him say ‘I’m sorry’ and allocate what he did to my brother and to know I can tell my brother’s sons that he said he’s sorry, although it won’t bring their dad back but it will still give them some type of comfort and closure.” said Donnie Cooley, Darrell Cooley’s brother.

District Attorney Jack Daneri telling JET 24 Action News in a statement:

“Today, the justice for Darrell Cooley’s family is no longer delayed nor denied.”