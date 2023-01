A man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge connected to the May 30, 2020, riot in Erie.

30-year-old Melquan Barnett of Erie was accused of lighting the fire that damaged a downtown Erie coffee shop.

According to the Erie times News, Barnett pleaded guilty today to a felony count of malicious destruction of property by fire.

The riot took place after a demonstration protesting the death of George Floyd.

Barnett will be sentenced in May.