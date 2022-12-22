(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of child sexual exploitation.

Robert Mark Dyer IV, 31, of Erie pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children. According to the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney’s Office, from November 2020 to April 2022, Dyer possessed and accessed with intent to view computer images and videos depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Dyer is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25, 2023. He could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the crime and any prior criminal history.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative that was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative partners federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute people who sexually exploit children, and it identifies and rescues victims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Dyer.