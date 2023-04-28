An Erie man has plead guilty in a February shooting on the city’s west side that injured a 14-year-old.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Orguna Sanders Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

That shooting happened in the 2900 block of Cherry Street. Investigators believe people were shooting in the victim’s direction from a moving vehicle on Cherry Street while others on a porch shot at the moving car.

Authorities also arrested Shmad Page, 15, in the incident.