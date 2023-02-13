(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws.

Walter Scott McMahon, 56, pleaded guilty in federal court on Feb. 13.

McMahon had conspired to distribute 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine from July 2019 to June 2020.

He could face up to life in prison and a fine of $10 million. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the offense and any prior criminal history of the defendant. McMahon is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service, the Postal Service, Homeland Security, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department and the Erie Bureau of Police assisted.

The prosecution is the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.