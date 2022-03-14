(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges.

Charles McIntosh, 28, pleaded guilty to one count each in two separate cases before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania.

In April 2019, McIntosh had possessed two firearms as a convicted felon, and then in April 2021, McIntosh possessed three firearms as a convicted felon while on federal pretrial release for the 2019 case, the news release stated. Convicted felons are not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), an evidence-based program that reduces violent crime. Through PSN, “a broad spectrum of stakeholders” identify violent crime programs and develop solutions to address them, according to the news release.

McIntosh is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30. He could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $500,000. The news release notes his sentence would be “based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Erie Police Department conducted the investigation that led to McIntosh’s prosecution, the news release noted.