Erie man pleads guilty to felony counts of child pornography

An Erie Man pleads guilty in court Wednesday to several felony counts of child pornography.

In November of 2019, Pennsylvania State Police charged 43-year old Kevin Krisch with distributing or transferring six videos depicting child pornography to an undercover investigator and possessing over 50 videos containing child pornography.

Krisch was charged with several felony counts of dissemination of photographs or films of child sex acts, felony counts of child pornography and a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Judge Daniel Brabender accepted his plea. Krisch will be back in court on August 31st for sentencing by Judge John Mead.