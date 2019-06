NORTH EAST, Pa. – Roar on the Shore® Bike Week organizers announced the new parade route for its most visible event, the Bringin’ in the Roar® Bike Parade.

Sponsored by Ridg-U-Rak, the parade will take place Thursday, July 18. Its departure location will remain Presque Isle Downs & Casino and the route will remain up to the City limit and then will redirect to the event’s new “Hub” at Lake Erie Speedway.