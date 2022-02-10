Erie man pleads guilty to involvement in large scale drug trafficking operation

An Erie man has pleaded guilty in Federal Court to violating narcotics laws.

In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, Timothy Perry, 39, is accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture/substance containing methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

Perry was one of 38 arrested in a massive meth bust across Erie and multiple Pennsylvania counties. In June 2020, several residents of Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Erie counties were indicted and arrested on charges of violating federal drug laws, money laundering, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests were made following an 18-month investigation where multiple kilos of meth were trafficked from Atlanta to Central Pennsylvania.

Perry’s sentencing is scheduled for June 7, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of $10,000,000, or both.