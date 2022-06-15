(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has plead guilty to federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

David Lyons, 29, pleaded guilty to one count on June 14, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. From January 2019 to March 2020, Lyons received computer and cell phone images depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Lyons will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on Oct. 7. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The actual sentence would be based on the seriousness of the offense and any prior criminal history, the news release noted.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Federal, state and local resources work together to locate, apprehend and prosecute people who sexually exploit children, and they work to identify and rescue victims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Lyons.