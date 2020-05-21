Erie man re-arrested on new charges stemming from 1994 murder

An Erie man has been re-arrested for a 1994 murder after a federal judge vacated his life sentence for numerous delays. But, the re-arrest happened so quickly that the man never even got out of jail.

51-year old Vance Haskell was arraigned Wednesday on the new charges stemming from the 26-year old murder.

Haskell was originally convicted in 1998 in the shooting death of Darrel Cooley. He has served a life sentence ever since. The court set a new preliminary hearing date for June 5th for a case in which Haskell has already been convicted.