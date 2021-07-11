Erie man reels in good business on the South Pier

One Erie man is reeling in some good business on the South Pier on First Street.

Joel Mitchel opened a food stand for fisherman with from the Erie Port Authority.

At the South Pier Snack Tent, Mitchell sells food, children’s toys, and some tackle and bait.

He is glad to see folks casting the rod and reel during their busy and profitable summer months.

“We get a lot of anglers down here, and it’s just a real good experience,” said Joe Mitchell, Co-Owner of South Pier Snack Tent.

The South Pier Snack Tent is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

