Erie man reels in good business on the South Pier

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One Erie man is reeling in some good business on the South Pier on First Street.

Joel Mitchel opened a food stand for fisherman with from the Erie Port Authority.

At the South Pier Snack Tent, Mitchell sells food, children’s toys, and some tackle and bait.

He is glad to see folks casting the rod and reel during their busy and profitable summer months.

“We get a lot of anglers down here, and it’s just a real good experience,” said Joe Mitchell, Co-Owner of South Pier Snack Tent.

The South Pier Snack Tent is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News