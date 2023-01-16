Scott Schroat, the man who admitted to killing his five-year-old neighbor Lila Ebright 30 years ago, has been resentenced for her murder.

According to Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz, Schroat has been resentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The 47-year-old has no chance of parole for 31 years – when he’s approximately 77.

Lila Ebright’s brother, Jamie, said he had hoped for a life sentence, but the family is happy with the judge’s ruling.

Schroat pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in April of 1992 when he was originally sentenced to life without parole. In 2019, Schroat was sentenced again to life without parole, but the state superior court unanimously overturned that ruling in March.