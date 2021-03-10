Erie man runs 50 miles to raise money for downtown businesses impacted by the pandemic

Going the distance – that’s what one Erie man did over the weekend as he ran in the first Frozen 50, running 50 miles from the Ohio border to the New York border across Erie County — all to help a local organization raise money for downtown businesses.

Fontaine Glenn was live downtown with more.

Over the weekend, Pat Fleming ran 50 miles across Erie county for the first Frozen 50: Go the Mile for Main Street run.

Fleming partnered with the Erie Downtown Partnership to try and meet their goal of $2,500. The money raised will go into the Erie Downtown Partnership’s Main Street Relief + Recovery Plan to help those businesses get back on their feet after the pandemic.

Pat Fleming finished his #Frozen50 Go the Mile for Main Street run at the New York border. Thank you to Pat for his… Posted by Erie Downtown Partnership on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Fleming has met the goal and surpassed it, raising $2,675 as of Tuesday morning, and there is still time to donate.

As Fleming made his way to State Street, he even got a police escort and Mayor Schember ran a few blocks along side him.

The Erie Downtown Partnership Events Manager says this type of kindness is beyond inspiring.

“It was inspiring to us to see somebody, a young guy, city employee, somebody who is working in this area and sees all the businesses and sees how much they’ve been struggling, to want to do something to benefit them,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events Manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

There is still time to donate. The Erie Downtown Partnership is taking donations until this Saturday, March 13.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/Donate/PA/Erie/Frozen50 to donate.