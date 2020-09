An Erie man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a third degree murder for the stabbing death of his friend in July of 2019.

Erie County President Judge John Trucilla sentenced Louis Palumbo on Monday September 28th.

The 51-year-old will now serve 12 to 30 years in a state prison for third degree murder.

Palumbo will also receive one to five years for charges of possession of an instrument of crime.

Palumbo plead guilty to the murder of 53-year-old Christopher Hakola.