An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021.

Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years.

Welch was convicted of first and second-degree murder in the robbery and fatal shooting of Casey Nadolny. He was arrested following an ambush robbery and fatal shooting over marijuana and cash.