Erie man sentenced for assaulting another man with fireworks last summer

A suspect charged with assault is sentenced to two years of intermediate restrictive punishment.

Jamaal Pacley, 27, is accused of shooting Ashton Hunt, 29, in the back of the head with a firework in June of 2020. Hunt was pelted with fireworks as he sat in the middle of the intersection at East 6th & Wallace Streets.

According to Assistant District Attorney Greg Reichart, Judge Daniel Brabender sentenced Pacley to two years of restrictive intermediate punishment.

Pacley will spend 90 days in Erie County Prison, followed by 30 days of electronic monitoring and four months of intermediate punishment.