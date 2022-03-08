(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to 5 years in jail for charges relating to child pornography.

Jordan Lee Perrin, 25, of Erie received the sentence following his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania announced. Perrin received computer images and movies depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition to the 5 years in jail, Perrin received 5 years of supervised release.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, go online to www.justice.gov/psc.

In the announcement, United States Attorney Cindy Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Erie County Detectives Bureau for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Perrin.