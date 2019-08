An Erie man who plead guilty to robbing an East Side gas station is sentenced to 21 months to three and a half years in prison today.

32-year-old Tyrone Lowery admitted to taking cash and cigars from the Shell gas station at East Sixth Street and Parade Street.

Lowery is paralyzed and now in a wheelchair after an altercation at the Erie County Prison back in November.

He will be living in special housing in a state facility due to his injury.