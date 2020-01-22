Erie man sentenced to 13 to 26 years in prison for cutting a woman with a box cutter in 2018

An Erie man has been sentenced to 13 to 26 years in prison for attacking a woman with a box cutter outside of a Peach Street Walgreens in 2018.

According to Erie Police, 31-year-old Steveland Robinson used a box cutter to cut 22-year-old Whitnie Sullivan across the face and neck.

Police say Robinson cut Sullivan because she refused to give him money that he asked for.

Sullivan survived the box cutter attack and Robinson was charged with attempted murder.

Robinson entered a guilty, but mentally ill plea back in November 2019.

Robinson was sentenced to 13 to 26 years in prison today with credit for time already served. He will also have to serve 1 year probation.

Robinson will also be able to receive mental health treatments due to the mentally ill plea.