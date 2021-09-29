Erie man sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for firing gun shots at his neighbors

An Erie man is sentenced to prison after being convicted of attempted homicide.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Shidee Beason, 26, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison after he fired gun shots at his neighbors in the fall of 2020.

Beason is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying without a license, and is not eligible for parole until after 15 years have been served.

