A man convicted of third-degree murder was sentenced to 20 to 40 years behind bars Monday.

24-year-old Kevin Hicks-Franklin was convicted in the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Starleisha Smith. That incident happening in May of 2019.

Hicks-Franklin was prosecuted for first-degree murder, but convicted of third-degree murder in February.

Erie County Judge John Mead sentenced Hicks-Franklin.