Erie man sentenced to four to nine years in prison for fatal pedestrian accident

An Erie man charged with a fatal pedestrian accident in Harborcreek has been sentenced to four to nine years in prison.

29-year-old Logan Collins struck and killed 50-year-old Donald Lonyo of Erie in February of 2019.

Collins’ charges include accident involving death, terroristic threats, and other related charges.

Lonyo was walking South on Walbridge Road in Harborcreek when he was struck and killed by Collins, who tried to cover it up.

In court, Collins said “it hurts deeply” and that he fully accepts responsibility for his actions.