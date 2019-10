An Erie man who pleaded guilty to leading police on a city wide chase back in May is sentenced to more than three years of probation.

31-year-old Vincent Lamp damaged property throughout the Eastside of Erie while attempting to flee from police.

Lamp pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding police, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, plus more.

Lamp will also have to pay the City of Erie more than 2,000 in restitution.