An Erie man is sentenced to nine to 23 months in Erie County Prison for possession of K2 with the intent to deliver.

45-year-old Todd Hopkins is one of two people arrested after Erie Police raided his home last year.

Erie Vice and Swat were called to a home in the 600 block of Plum Street in December of 2018. Police say they recovered K2 or synthetic cannabinoids in the home.

Hopkins was charged with possession with intent to deliver.