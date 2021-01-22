Erie man sentenced to prison after participating in May 30th riots

An Erie man’s participation in the May 2020 riots in Erie leads to a sentence of 16 to 36 months in state prison.

26-year old Craig Digangi was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and rioting following the destructive protests on May 30th.

Digangi is accused of throwing bricks at officers and injuring them in the 500 block of State Street and smashing tables outside of the Ember and Forge coffee shop.

The judge left the option open of service some of the sentence in a boot camp program.