Erie man sentenced to prison after stabbing a woman’s dog back in 2020

An Erie man is sentenced to six to 23 months in prison after stabbing a woman’s dog back in 2020.

48-year old Jeremy Pursell will serve six to 23 months in prison on aggravated animal cruelty charges. He was jailed on charges presented by the animal cruelty officer of the Erie Humane Society.

The investigator came to believe that Pursell stabbed the dog in October, telling the woman that the dog was “too old to live.”

