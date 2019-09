An Erie man who plead guilty to indecent assault and corruption of minors is sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months in prison.

According to Corry State Police, 29-year-old Jacob Hendershot sexually assaulted a girl over the course of two years.

During the times of the assaults, Hendershot was 21 and the girl was eight.

Hendershot was also sentenced to five years probation for corruption of minors.