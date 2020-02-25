Erie man sentenced to seven years of restrictive intermediate punishment for containing child pornography

An Erie man has been sentenced after police found a thumb drive of his containing 200 photos and videos of child pornography.

Judge Daniel Brabender sentenced Cody Haag to seven years of restrictive intermediate punishment. He is also required to register with Megan’s Law.

Haag faced felony counts, including child pornography and dissemination of photos or film of child sex acts.

In 2018, investigators say Haag uploaded the videos and photos from a child pornography online site.

Haag told the court during his sentencing he was a porn addict and “I want to apologize to the court and my family.”